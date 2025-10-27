Classified staff in Oakland demand higher pay

The union that represents classified staff in Oakland — SEIU 1021 — rallied outside the meeting. They had food, drinks, music, and were wearing purple union T-shirts and carrying signs that said, "Benefits don't pay bills" and "Fair contract now!"

Classified staff include a roles like administrative assistants and library technicians. They’re demanding a minimum wage of twenty five dollars an hour.

Trish Belenson, chapter president, says the district spends too much on contractors and should staff unfilled positions.

Belenson says some classified staff are earning $16.50 an hour.

"Working in the Bay Area, that's just not feasible," she says. "We even have some members who are unhoused currently and living in their vehicles."

One of those people is Teresa Littlebird. She has worked in the district as an instructional support specialist for decades, mostly with students with autism.

She spoke during public comment at the meeting: " I qualify for Section 8 housing, but I was not fortunate enough to make the recent lottery for the wait list. As I stand here today, I am homeless, living out of my vehicle, moving from one parking spot to another. Desperately seeking a safe place to rest."

After the meeting Teresa said that a few years ago she transferred to Sojourner Truth, which is independent study and virtual academy.

"It makes it easier when I have to move around to not have to worry about commuting to all the way to Oakland," she says.

"I've stayed five hours north on the coast, I've stayed inland in the gold country, way out in the middle of nowhere. I've stayed down in Southern California, either with friends or on one of the reservations."

For now, she’s not going anywhere.

"I'm here because this is my hometown," she says. "I love the students I work with. I want to support them, you know. And I'm a fighter, so I just figure out ways to survive."

OUSD said in an email to KALW, "Our negotiations continue and we look forward to coming to an agreement that is good for our dedicated employees."