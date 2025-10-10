Making and Breaking Habits

We often hear that “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” The idea seems to be that long-standing habits are too entrenched to change. But are habits always so rigid and inflexible? Why does it seem that it’s hard to break bad habits and form virtuous ones? And do habits help or hinder our creative impulses? Josh and Ray habituate themselves with Shaun Gallagher from the University of Memphis, author of Action and Interaction. Sunday, October 12 at 11 am.