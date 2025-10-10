© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

Making and Breaking Habits

By Devon Strolovitch
Published October 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

Do habits prevent us from experiencing life to the full, or are they critical to managing our attention?

We often hear that “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” The idea seems to be that long-standing habits are too entrenched to change. But are habits always so rigid and inflexible? Why does it seem that it’s hard to break bad habits and form virtuous ones? And do habits help or hinder our creative impulses? Josh and Ray habituate themselves with Shaun Gallagher from the University of Memphis, author of Action and Interaction. Sunday, October 12 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
