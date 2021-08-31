SF Opera: Homecoming Concert & Ballpark Simulcast - SF Mime Troupe: ‘Tales of the Resistance: Persistence’, Episode 9 - Peter Robinson

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Sarah Cahill talks with San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock, about the Company’s HomecomingConcert and Ballpark Simulcast on September 10. Also, we broadcast episode nine of the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s summer series Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence, as part of our Corona Radio Theater Initiative. Plus, Peter Robinson shares poems from listeners, and announces the winner of the Open Air movie review competition.

Billed as ‘the start of a new era’, and a ‘historic return to live, grand opera’, San Francisco Opera celebrates Eun Sun Kim’s arrival as the Company’s new music director with Live and In Concert: The Homecoming, a musical performance on September 10 (7pm) at the War Memorial Opera House, simulcast live - and free - from the Opera House to the giant video screen at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

Incoming music director Eun Sun Kim leads the San Francisco Opera Orchestra to accompany two soloists: soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen and mezzo Jamie Barton. This will be the first time Maestro Kim, Ms. Willis-Sørensen and Ms. Barton reunite on the SF Opera stage since the production of Rusalka in 2019.

SF Opera invites the Bay Area community to experience the start to this new chapter for opera in San Francisco, while seated on the baseball field or in the stands at this al fresco event. For more information, visit sfopera.com/ballpark. Registration is not required.

Also, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, shares listeners’ poems and musings that kept him smiling during the reemergence of Covid 19; and he announces the winner of Open Air’s Movie Review Writer competition.

Plus, we broadcast the ninth episode of the SF Mime Troupe’s Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence.

Episode 9, Housing for All, includes a discussion that takes a look at housing and equity in San Francisco. -- In major cities across the country, residents have been forced out of their home at alarming rates, even before the pandemic. How do seemingly progressive cities still struggle to provide housing for all, and what are activists doing to help?

Open Air with guest host Sarah Cahill, heard live on Thursday, September 2 at 1pm, to be archived at this very location until the Internet dies. Listen now or anytime…