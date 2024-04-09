Mercury Soul & SFCMP Mason Bates | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony Paul Phillips | Presidio Theatre Presents Patricia Racette
4/10/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Composer & DJ Mason Bates about the upcoming Mercury Soul event at Grace Cathedral and his involvement with the SF Contemporary Music Players' Spring Mini-Festival Pierrot RE:wind. David will also speak with BARS Guest Conductor & Stanford Symphony Orchestra Conductor Paul Phillips about the BARS upcoming Spring Concert, and Grammy Award-winning Soprano Patricia Racette about her upcoming Presidio Theatre concert Patricia Sings Piaf.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST.
GUEST: MASON BATES / COMPOSER & DJ
MERCURY SOUL
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2024 | 7:30PM
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://mercurysoul.com/grace/
SF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC PLAYERS (SFCMP)
PIERROT RE:IMAGINED
TAUBE ATRIUM THEATRE
Veterans Bldg. 4th floor
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024 | 7:30PM
6:30 PM – How Music is Made with Eric Dudley & composer Mason Bates
7:30 PM – Concert, with post-concert reception
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://sfcmp.org/concerts/2023-2024-season/pierrot-re-imagined/
https://sfcmp.org/tickets/
PROGRAM:
Kevin Day – un(ravel)ed (2019)
Katherine Balch – Musica Spolia (2021)
Massimo Lauricella – E Piove in Petto una Dolcezza Inquieta (1996) (US premiere)
Intermission
Andrew Norman – Mine Mime Meme (2014) (10’)
Mason Bates – Difficult Bamboo (2013)
Guest Artist: Winnie Nieh, soprano (Lauricella)
PIERROT RE:ENCOUNTERED
TAUBE ATRIUM THEATRE
Veterans Bldg. 4th floor
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
SATURDAY, APRIL 21, 2024 | 4:00PM
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://sfcmp.org/concerts/2023-2024-season/pierrot-re-encountered/
https://sfcmp.org/tickets/
SFCMP / SPRING MINI-FESTIVAL: PIERROT RE:WIND
Learn more:
https://mercurysoul.com
https://www.masonbates.com/
https://www.spritesworld.org/
https://sfcmp.org
https://www.ericdudley.net
BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)
SPRING CONCERT 2024
TAUBE ATRIUM THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
SATURDAY, APRIL 13, 2024 7:30PM
GUEST: PAUL PHILLIPS / BARS GUEST CONDUCTOR
(STANFORD SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONDUCTOR)
PROGRAM:
Hilding Rosenberg - Marionettes Overture
Camille Saint-Saens - Violin Concerto no. 3 in B minor
Soloist: Michael Long
Benjamin Britten - Sinfonietta op. 1
William Dawson - Negro Folk Symphony
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://bars-sf.org/concerts/2024/4/13/bars-spring-concert-2024
https://bars-sf.org/
https://www.paulsphillips.com/
https://web.stanford.edu/group/sso/cgi-bin/orchestras/
PRESIDIO THEATRE PRESENTS
PATRICIA SINGS PIAF
99 MORAGA AVE. / SF
FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2024 | 7:30PM
SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024 | 7:30PM
GUEST: PATRICIA RACETTE / SINGER & DIRECTOR
Patricia Sings Piaf also features Grammy Award-winning pianist/arranger Craig Terry.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2024-patricia-sings-piaf/