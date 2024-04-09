Mercury Soul & SFCMP Mason Bates | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony Paul Phillips | Presidio Theatre Presents Patricia Racette

4/10/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Composer & DJ Mason Bates about the upcoming Mercury Soul event at Grace Cathedral and his involvement with the SF Contemporary Music Players' Spring Mini-Festival Pierrot RE:wind. David will also speak with BARS Guest Conductor & Stanford Symphony Orchestra Conductor Paul Phillips about the BARS upcoming Spring Concert, and Grammy Award-winning Soprano Patricia Racette about her upcoming Presidio Theatre concert Patricia Sings Piaf.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST.

GUEST: MASON BATES / COMPOSER & DJ

MERCURY SOUL

GRACE CATHEDRAL

1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2024 | 7:30PM

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://mercurysoul.com/grace/

SF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC PLAYERS (SFCMP)

PIERROT RE:IMAGINED

TAUBE ATRIUM THEATRE

Veterans Bldg. 4th floor

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024 | 7:30PM

6:30 PM – How Music is Made with Eric Dudley & composer Mason Bates

7:30 PM – Concert, with post-concert reception

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://sfcmp.org/concerts/2023-2024-season/pierrot-re-imagined/

https://sfcmp.org/tickets/

PROGRAM:

Kevin Day – un(ravel)ed (2019)

Katherine Balch – Musica Spolia (2021)

Massimo Lauricella – E Piove in Petto una Dolcezza Inquieta (1996) (US premiere)

Intermission

Andrew Norman – Mine Mime Meme (2014) (10’)

Mason Bates – Difficult Bamboo (2013)

Guest Artist: Winnie Nieh, soprano (Lauricella)

PIERROT RE:ENCOUNTERED

TAUBE ATRIUM THEATRE

Veterans Bldg. 4th floor

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

SATURDAY, APRIL 21, 2024 | 4:00PM

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://sfcmp.org/concerts/2023-2024-season/pierrot-re-encountered/

https://sfcmp.org/tickets/

SFCMP / SPRING MINI-FESTIVAL: PIERROT RE:WIND

SFCMP_Pierrot RE:imagined_clockwise from top left: Mason Bates (photo: Todd Rosenberg)_Katherine Balch_Kevin Day_Winnie Nieh_Andrew Norman (photo: Craig T. Mathew)_Massimo Lauricella

Learn more:

https://mercurysoul.com

https://www.masonbates.com/

https://www.spritesworld.org/

https://sfcmp.org

https://www.ericdudley.net

Courtesy Paul Phillips BARS_Conductor Paul Phillips

BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)

SPRING CONCERT 2024

TAUBE ATRIUM THEATRE

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

SATURDAY, APRIL 13, 2024 7:30PM

GUEST: PAUL PHILLIPS / BARS GUEST CONDUCTOR

(STANFORD SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONDUCTOR)

PROGRAM:

Hilding Rosenberg - Marionettes Overture

Camille Saint-Saens - Violin Concerto no. 3 in B minor

Soloist: Michael Long

Benjamin Britten - Sinfonietta op. 1

William Dawson - Negro Folk Symphony

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://bars-sf.org/concerts/2024/4/13/bars-spring-concert-2024

https://bars-sf.org/

https://www.paulsphillips.com/

https://web.stanford.edu/group/sso/cgi-bin/orchestras/

Courtesy Presidio Theatre_Patricia Racette Presidio Theatre Presents_Patricia Sings Piaf

PRESIDIO THEATRE PRESENTS

PATRICIA SINGS PIAF

99 MORAGA AVE. / SF

FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2024 | 7:30PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024 | 7:30PM

GUEST: PATRICIA RACETTE / SINGER & DIRECTOR

Patricia Sings Piaf also features Grammy Award-winning pianist/arranger Craig Terry.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2024-patricia-sings-piaf/

https://www.patriciaracette.com/

