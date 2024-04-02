Opera Parallèle Composer Laura Karpman | 27th SF Silent Film Festival

4/3/24 On the Arts guest host Emily Wilson talks with Oscar-nominated Composer Laura Karpman, in town for the debut of her opera Balls, presented by Opera Parallèle and SFJAZZ.

Guest host Angie Coiro talks with the SF Silent Film Festival team of Artistic Director Anita Monga, Composer Wayne Barker, and Board President Rob Byrne about the upcoming 27th SFSFF.

OPERA PARALLÈLE & SF JAZZ PRESENT

BIRDS & BALLS

SFJAZZ / MINER AUDITORIUM

201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

APRIL 5 – 6 – 7, 2024 (evenings and matinees)

GUEST: LAURA KARPMAN / COMPOSER

Program:

Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera

Composer David T. Little | Librettist Royce Vavrek

Balls

Composer Laura Karpman | Librettist Gail Collins

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://operaparallele.org/birdsandballs/

https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/23-24/birds-balls/

https://www.laurakarpman.com/

https://davidtlittle.com

27TH SF SILENT FILM FESTIVAL

PALACE OF FINE ARTS

3601 LYON ST. / SF

APRIL 10 – 14, 2024

GUESTS:

ANITA MONGA / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

WAYNE BARKER / COMPOSER

ROB BYRNE / SFSFF BOARD PRESIDENT (Motion Picture Preservation & Film Restoration)

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://silentfilm.org/