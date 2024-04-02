Opera Parallèle Composer Laura Karpman | 27th SF Silent Film Festival
4/3/24 On the Arts guest host Emily Wilson talks with Oscar-nominated Composer Laura Karpman, in town for the debut of her opera Balls, presented by Opera Parallèle and SFJAZZ.
Guest host Angie Coiro talks with the SF Silent Film Festival team of Artistic Director Anita Monga, Composer Wayne Barker, and Board President Rob Byrne about the upcoming 27th SFSFF.
Event details and links to purchase tickets below.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!
OPERA PARALLÈLE & SF JAZZ PRESENT
BIRDS & BALLS
SFJAZZ / MINER AUDITORIUM
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
APRIL 5 – 6 – 7, 2024 (evenings and matinees)
GUEST: LAURA KARPMAN / COMPOSER
Program:
Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera
Composer David T. Little | Librettist Royce Vavrek
Balls
Composer Laura Karpman | Librettist Gail Collins
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://operaparallele.org/birdsandballs/
https://www.sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/23-24/birds-balls/
https://www.laurakarpman.com/
https://davidtlittle.com
27TH SF SILENT FILM FESTIVAL
PALACE OF FINE ARTS
3601 LYON ST. / SF
APRIL 10 – 14, 2024
GUESTS:
ANITA MONGA / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
WAYNE BARKER / COMPOSER
ROB BYRNE / SFSFF BOARD PRESIDENT (Motion Picture Preservation & Film Restoration)
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://silentfilm.org/