Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Jesse Pemberton and the art of the azimuth

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Jesse Pemberton's art on display at 220 Montgomery
Jesse Pemberton's art on display at 220 Montgomery

This interview aired in the July 15, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

If you’re a regular listener, you might know that KALW has been broadcasting in the Bay Area for more than 80 years. But it wasn’t until last year that we got a new space that has allowed us to expand our programming into free live events you can attend! And, if you come to visit, you can see our rotating art gallery. On display now is art from the Burning Man community.

All this week, we’ll be bringing you conversations with those artists. Today, we hear from Jesse Pemberton. He’s most known for abstract metal compositions and sculptural wall-mounts.

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny talked to Jesse, he begins by talking about inspiration for his art.
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
