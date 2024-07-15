Jesse Pemberton and the art of the azimuth

This interview aired in the July 15, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

If you’re a regular listener, you might know that KALW has been broadcasting in the Bay Area for more than 80 years. But it wasn’t until last year that we got a new space that has allowed us to expand our programming into free live events you can attend! And, if you come to visit, you can see our rotating art gallery. On display now is art from the Burning Man community.

All this week, we’ll be bringing you conversations with those artists. Today, we hear from Jesse Pemberton. He’s most known for abstract metal compositions and sculptural wall-mounts.

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny talked to Jesse, he begins by talking about inspiration for his art.

