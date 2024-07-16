Large-scale art, cooking and building community

This interview aired in the July 16, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

If you come by our San Francisco downtown space at 220 Montgomery you can visit our rotating art gallery. On display now is art from the Burning Man community. And this week, we’ll be bringing you conversations with those artists.

Today, we hear from Brenden Blaine Darby, a multifaceted artist, chef, and community builder based in San Francisco.