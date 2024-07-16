© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Large-scale art, cooking and building community

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Brenden Blaine Darby's art on display at SF 220 Montgomery.
Victor Tence
This interview aired in the July 16, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

If you come by our San Francisco downtown space at 220 Montgomery you can visit our rotating art gallery. On display now is art from the Burning Man community. And this week, we’ll be bringing you conversations with those artists.

Today, we hear from Brenden Blaine Darby, a multifaceted artist, chef, and community builder based in San Francisco.
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
