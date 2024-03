Oakland Symphony | SFBATCO | Santa Cruz Symphony

3/20/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's talks with Violinist Amaryn Olmeda, performing in the upcoming Oakland Symphony concert The Passion of Tchaikovsky. David will also be joined by acclaimed Director/Playwright Michael Gene Sullivan. A new musical Sign My Name to Freedom: The Unheard Songs of Betty Reid Soskin is based on Sullivan's book, and will have its World Premiere production by SFBATCO at Z Space/SF. David also catches up with Maestro Daniel Stewart, Conductor & Musical Director for the Santa Cruz Symphony, and Director of the SF Symphony Youth Orchestra. Event details and links to purchase tickets below.

Courtesy Oakland Symphony Oakland Symphony_The Passion of Tchaikovsky_3/22/2024

OAKLAND SYMPHONY

PASSION OF TCHAIKOVZSKY

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

2025 BROADWAY / OAKLAND

FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024 | 8:00PM

GUEST: AMARYN OLMEDA / VIOLINIST

PROGRAM:

LOUIS LOHRASEB / CONDUCTOR

AMARYN OLMEDA / VIOLIN

JOHANNA DODERER: Ritus (US Premiere)

SAMUEL BARBER: Violin Concerto

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 4

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/the-passion-of-tchaikovsky/

Courtesy SFBATCO SFBATCO_Sign My Name to Freedom_3/29 - 4/13/24

SFBATCO

WORLD PREMIERE

SIGN MY NAME TO FREEDOM: THE UNHEARD SONGS OF BETTY REID SOSKIN

Z SPACE

450 FLORIDA ST. / SF

MARCH 29 - APRIL 13, 2024

Book by Michael Gene Sullivan

Directed by Elizabeth Carter

Concept by Jamie Zimmer

GUEST: MICHAEL GENE SULLIVAN / AUTHOR, PLAYWRIGHT, DIRECTOR, ACTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfbatco.org/smntf

Courtesy Michael Gene Sullivan Michael Gene Sullivan / Author, Playwright, Director, Actor

Courtesy Santa Cruz Symphony_Photo: Daniel Stewart (r.r. jones) Santa Cruz Symphony_FESTIVALS_ Maestro Daniel Stewart

SANTA CRUZ SYMPHONY PRESENTS

FESTIVALS

GUEST: MAESTRO DANIEL STEWART / CONDUCTOR & MUSIC DIRECTOR

SATURDAY, MARCH 23, 2024 | 7:00PM

SANTA CRUZ CIVIC AUDITORIUM

(Pre-concert talk at 6:30PM)

SUNDAY, MARCH 24, 2024 | 2:00PM

MELLO CONCERT FOR PERFORMING ARTS

(Pre-concert talk at 1:00PM)

HENRY J. MELLO CENTER

250 E BEACH ST. / WATSONVILLE, CA

Program:

Jose Granero: Matsuri Overture

Schumann: Cello Concerto

Stravinsky: Petrushka

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://santacruzsymphony.org/blog/2024/3/6/welcome-spring-with-our-festivals-concerts

MAESTRO DANIEL STEWART IS ALSO THE WATTIS FOUNDATION DIRECTOR OF THE SF SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/EducationCommunity/SFS-Youth-Orchestra