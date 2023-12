Circus Bella Kaleidoscope | The Marsh Berkeley Fool La La Holiday Gift | Kung Pao Kosher Comedy

CIRCUS BELLA

KALEIDOSCOPE

Directed and conceived by Abigail Munn

THE CROSS AT EAST CUT

BEALE & HOWARD STS. / SF

Dec. 15 - 31, 2023

Performances continue Dec. 26 - 31

GUEST: SERAFINA MILLER / CIRCUS BELLA

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS CLICK HERE

Photo: Kirk Marsh Circus Bella_Kaleidoscope_2023

Photo: Eric Carmichael The Marsh Berkeley_Fool La La: Holiday Gift_Unique Derique

THE MARSH BERKELEY

FOOL LA LA: HOLIDAY GIFT

Written by Derique McGee and Calvin Kai Ku

Directed by Calvin Kai Ku

Performed by Unique Derique

2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY

DEC. 27 - 30, 2023 1:00PM

GUEST: LANCE MCGEE AS UNIQUE DERIQUE

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS CLICK HERE

Courtesy Lisa Geduldig Kung Pao Kosher Comedy_2023

31st ANNUAL KUNG PAO KOSHER COMEDY

Jewish Comedy on Christmas in a Chinese Restaurant

IMPERIAL PALACE RESTAURANT

818 WASHINGTON ST. / SF

DEC. 23 - 25, 2023

Live in-person and Livestreamed

GUEST: LISA GEDULDIG / COMEDIAN, HOST & CREATOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS CLICK HERE