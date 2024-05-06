The City of Hayward is making changes to city council elections

The City of Hayward is switching from at-large-based to district-based city council elections. The change was prompted by a response to a legal claim that at-large election systems dilute the voting power of Asian-American voters, according to the city. The change is expected to go into effect in 2026.

The city established the website www.maphayward.org to gather input from residents on the drawing of election district maps, asking community members with questions or feedback to call (510) 583-4444 or send an email to districting@hayward-ca.gov.

Four public hearings will be held to provide information on the potential changes and get public input. People can participate online or in person at the Hayward City Hall located at 777 B Street, Hayward CA,

The first two meetings are scheduled for May 14th at 5:30 p.m. and May 28th at 6 p.m.

