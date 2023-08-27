Megan Lowe Dances | Keys Bags Names Words | Sound Summit 2023

MEGAN LOWE DANCES

GATHERING PIECES OF PEACE

SEPT 1-2 & 8-9, 2023 7:30PM

@ ODC THEATER

3153 17TH ST. / SF

GUEST: MEGAN LOWE / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Megan Lowe Dances celebrates their 10th Anniversary Season with the World Premier of Gathering Pieces of Peace. Artistic Director Megan Lowe and collaborators Clarissa Rivera Dyas, Malia Hatico-Byrne, and Melissa Lewis Wong share stories of fractured selves and longings to belong, and co-create a supportive environment for connection that radiates out into their communities.

REGISTER FREE/BY DONATION HERE:

https://www.meganlowedances.com/gatheringpiecesofpeace

REGISTER HERE FOR GATHERING PIECES OF PEACE WORKSHOP #3

SATURDAY SEPT. 25, 2023

@ BANCROFT STUDIO / UC BERKELEY

TO LEARN MORE:

https://www.meganlowedances.com/

KEYS BAGS NAMES WORDS

Hope in Aging & Dementia

GUESTS:

CYNTHIA STONE / FILM DIRECTOR

KARIN DIAMOND / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR – RE-LIVE.ORG, MEMORIA

SF Bay Area-based Director Cynthia Stone and Cardiff, Wales-based Artist Director Karin Diamond join David to talk about the new documentary Keys Bags Names Words – a look at alzheimers and dementia – and aging - through a hopeful lens on a global level. Diamond’s organizations, work and focus is on the use of the arts – theater, dance, music, painting - to reach and connect with patients and their families.

Screenings below are timed to World Alzheimers Day on September 21, 2023.

Link below for contact to host a screening.

U. S. PREMIERE SEPT. 7, 2023 7:00PM:

VOGUE THEATRE

3290 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF

PURCHASE VOGUE/SF TICKETS HERE

SEPT. 13, 2023 7:00PM:

RIALTO CINEMAS IN ELMWOOD / BERKELEY

PURCHASE ELMWOOD TICKETS HERE

SEPT. 19, 2023 7:00PM:

RIALTO CINEMAS / SEBASTOPOL, CA

PURCHASE SEBASTOPOL TICKETS HERE

LEARN MORE:

CYNTHIA STONE

https://cynthiastonemedia.com/

KARIN DIAMOND

https://www.re-live.org.uk/

https://www.gbhi.org/profiles/karin-diamond

FOR MORE INFO.:

https://www.keysbagsnameswords.com/

HOST A SCREENING:

https://www.keysbagsnameswords.com/screenings

RESOURCES:

https://www.keysbagsnameswords.com/resources

https://www.gbhi.org/

https://creativebrainweek.com/about/

SOUND SUMMIT

MOUNTAIN THEATER / MARIN COUNTY

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9, 2023

11:00AM – 7:00PM (Doors 10:00AM)

GUEST: MICHAEL NASH / PRODUCER, SOUND SUMMIT

Sound Summit is a musical gathering and celebration like no other in the Bay Area. It is produced as an annual celebration of Mount Tamalpais State Park by Roots & Branches Conservancy.

Mountain Theater is located in Marin County @ East Ridgecrest Blvd on the slopes of Mount Tamalpais.

See Tickets link below for more info.

The Artist Lineup:

https://www.soundsummit.net/lineup/

For tickets:

https://www.soundsummit.net/tickets/

For more info.:

https://www.soundsummit.net/info/

Roots & Branches Conservancy:

https://www.soundsummit.net/roots-and-branches/

