SF Mime Troupe | Atomic Comic | Central Works

Courtesy SF Mime Troupe / SF Mime Troupe_Breakdown_Summer 2023

SAN FRANCISCO MIME TROUPE

BREAKDOWN / A NEW MUSICAL

JULY 1 – SEPT. 4, 2023

FREE PERFORMANCES AT LOCATIONS AROUND THE SF BAY AREA

(see links below)

GUEST:

KEIKO SHIMOSATO CARREIRO / SF MIME TROUP COLLECTIVE MEMBER, ACTOR, COSTUME DESIGNER

David speaks with Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, who has been active with SFMT since 1987. Their annual Summer production will be BREAKDOWN / A New Musical

Written by Michael Gene Sullivan & Marie Cartier

Directed by Michael Gene Sullivan

Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio

Music Direction by Daniel Savio

Choreography by AeJay Mitchell

Click here for full Summer schedule:

https://www.sfmt.org/full-summer-schedule

Click here for the Calendar:

https://www.sfmt.org/summer-schedule

Learn more about the SF Mime Troupe:

https://www.sfmt.org/

Photo: David Allen Studio / SF Mime Troupe_Breakdown_Standing: Andre Amarotico, Jed Parsario / Seated: Kina Kantor, Michael Sullivan, Alicia M. P. Nelson

Courtesy Atomic Comic / Atomic Comic_Sara Toby Moore

ATOMIC COMIC

A HUMAN CARTOON FANTASIA

Z SPACE

450 FLORIDA ST. / SF

JUNE 30 – JULY 8, 2023 8:00PM

GUEST: SARA TOBY MOORE / PRODUCER, PLAYWRIGHT, PROFESSIONAL CLOWN EDUCATOR

Sara Toby Moore joins David to talk about the world premiere of Atomic Comic, written by and starring Mooer, with special video guest star, Shearon Gless. The production is dierected by Sean Owens, and presented by Thrillride Mechanics with Debra Mosk Productions and Z Space. This is a limited engagement, with only 5 performances – Don’t Miss It!

Moore is also Boss Clown and Department Director at the Circus Center in SF. Check out the Circus Center here:

http://circuscenter.org/what-we-do

http://circuscenter.org/performance

For more info. and to purchase tickets for Atomic Comic:

https://www.zspace.org/atomic-comic

Learn more about Sara Toby Moore:

https://www.saratobymoore.com/

http://www.atomic-comic.com/

1 of 4 — Boss Clown Lounge_B&W.jpg Sara Toby Moore Courtesy Sara Toby Moore 2 of 4 — atomic-comic-KLindsay-400-20-.jpg Atomic Comic_Colin Johnson, Sara Toby Moore, DeMarcello Funes Photo: Kenna Lindsay 3 of 4 — gless-moore-400_fernando gambaroni-.jpg Atomic Comic_Sharon Gless & Sara Toby Moore Photo: Fernando Gambaroni 4 of 4 — atomic-clown-KLindsay-400-22-.jpg Atomic Clown_Colin Johnson, Sara Toby Moore, DeMarcello Funes Photo: Kenna Lindsay

Photo: Robbie Sweeny / Central Works_Dignity Circle_Sierra Marcks 'Angela'

CENTRAL WORKS PRESENTS

THE DIGNITY CIRCLE

@ THE BERKELEY CITY CLUB

2315 DURANT AVE. / BERKELEY

JUNE 24 – JULY 23, 2023

GUESTS:

LAUREN SMERKANICH / PLAYWRIGHT

SIERRA MARCKS / ACTOR (“ANGELA”)

David is joined by Lauren Smerkanich and Sierra Marcks, from Central Works’ latest production The Dignity Circle. Smerkanich began development of the play in the Central Works Writers Workshop in 2020.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://centralworks.org/the-dignity-circle/#showtab=details