© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

SF Mime Troupe | Atomic Comic | Central Works

By Janice Lee
Published June 26, 2023 at 1:58 AM PDT
Central Works_The Dignity Circle
Courtesy Central Works
/
Central Works_The Dignity Circle
SF Mime Troupe_Breakdown_Summer 2023
Courtesy SF Mime Troupe
/
SF Mime Troupe_Breakdown_Summer 2023

SAN FRANCISCO MIME TROUPE
BREAKDOWN / A NEW MUSICAL
JULY 1 – SEPT. 4, 2023
FREE PERFORMANCES AT LOCATIONS AROUND THE SF BAY AREA
(see links below)

GUEST: 
KEIKO SHIMOSATO CARREIRO / SF MIME TROUP COLLECTIVE MEMBER, ACTOR, COSTUME DESIGNER  

David speaks with Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, who has been active with SFMT since 1987. Their annual Summer production will be BREAKDOWN / A New Musical
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan & Marie Cartier
Directed by Michael Gene Sullivan
Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Music Direction by Daniel Savio
Choreography by AeJay Mitchell

Click here for full Summer schedule:
https://www.sfmt.org/full-summer-schedule

Click here for the Calendar:
https://www.sfmt.org/summer-schedule

Learn more about the SF Mime Troupe:
https://www.sfmt.org/

SF Mime Troupe_Breakdown_Summer 2023
Photo: David Allen Studio
/
SF Mime Troupe_Breakdown_Standing: Andre Amarotico, Jed Parsario / Seated: Kina Kantor, Michael Sullivan, Alicia M. P. Nelson
Atomic Comic_Sara Toby Moore
Courtesy Atomic Comic
/
Atomic Comic_Sara Toby Moore

ATOMIC COMIC
A HUMAN CARTOON FANTASIA
Z SPACE
450 FLORIDA ST. / SF
JUNE 30 – JULY 8, 2023  8:00PM

GUEST:  SARA TOBY MOORE / PRODUCER, PLAYWRIGHT, PROFESSIONAL CLOWN EDUCATOR

Sara Toby Moore joins David to talk about the world premiere of Atomic Comic, written by and starring Mooer, with special video guest star, Shearon Gless. The production is dierected by Sean Owens, and presented by Thrillride Mechanics with Debra Mosk Productions and Z Space. This is a limited engagement, with only 5 performances – Don’t Miss It!

Moore is also Boss Clown and Department Director at the Circus Center in SF. Check out the Circus Center here:
http://circuscenter.org/what-we-do
http://circuscenter.org/performance

For more info. and to purchase tickets for Atomic Comic:
https://www.zspace.org/atomic-comic

Learn more about Sara Toby Moore:
https://www.saratobymoore.com/

http://www.atomic-comic.com/

Sara Toby Moore
1 of 4  — Boss Clown Lounge_B&W.jpg
Sara Toby Moore
Courtesy Sara Toby Moore
Atomic Comic_Colin Johnson, Sara Toby Moore, DeMarcello Funes
2 of 4  — atomic-comic-KLindsay-400-20-.jpg
Atomic Comic_Colin Johnson, Sara Toby Moore, DeMarcello Funes
Photo: Kenna Lindsay
Atomic Comic_Sharon Gless & Sara Toby Moore
3 of 4  — gless-moore-400_fernando gambaroni-.jpg
Atomic Comic_Sharon Gless & Sara Toby Moore
Photo: Fernando Gambaroni
Atomic Clown_Colin Johnson, Sara Toby Moore, DeMarcello Funes
4 of 4  — atomic-clown-KLindsay-400-22-.jpg
Atomic Clown_Colin Johnson, Sara Toby Moore, DeMarcello Funes
Photo: Kenna Lindsay

Central Works_Dignity Circle_Sierra Marcks 'Angela'
Photo: Robbie Sweeny
/
Central Works_Dignity Circle_Sierra Marcks 'Angela'

CENTRAL WORKS PRESENTS
THE DIGNITY CIRCLE
@ THE BERKELEY CITY CLUB
2315 DURANT AVE. / BERKELEY
JUNE 24 – JULY 23, 2023

GUESTS:
LAUREN SMERKANICH / PLAYWRIGHT
SIERRA MARCKS / ACTOR (“ANGELA”)

David is joined by Lauren Smerkanich and Sierra Marcks, from Central Works’ latest production The Dignity Circle. Smerkanich began development of the play in the Central Works Writers Workshop in 2020.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://centralworks.org/the-dignity-circle/#showtab=details

Central Works_The Dignity Circle_Lauren Smerkanich Playwright
Courtesy Lauren Smerkanich
/
Central Works_The Dignity Circle_Lauren Smerkanich Playwright

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee