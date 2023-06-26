SF Mime Troupe | Atomic Comic | Central Works
SAN FRANCISCO MIME TROUPE
BREAKDOWN / A NEW MUSICAL
JULY 1 – SEPT. 4, 2023
FREE PERFORMANCES AT LOCATIONS AROUND THE SF BAY AREA
(see links below)
GUEST:
KEIKO SHIMOSATO CARREIRO / SF MIME TROUP COLLECTIVE MEMBER, ACTOR, COSTUME DESIGNER
David speaks with Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, who has been active with SFMT since 1987. Their annual Summer production will be BREAKDOWN / A New Musical
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan & Marie Cartier
Directed by Michael Gene Sullivan
Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Music Direction by Daniel Savio
Choreography by AeJay Mitchell
Click here for full Summer schedule:
https://www.sfmt.org/full-summer-schedule
Click here for the Calendar:
https://www.sfmt.org/summer-schedule
Learn more about the SF Mime Troupe:
https://www.sfmt.org/
ATOMIC COMIC
A HUMAN CARTOON FANTASIA
Z SPACE
450 FLORIDA ST. / SF
JUNE 30 – JULY 8, 2023 8:00PM
GUEST: SARA TOBY MOORE / PRODUCER, PLAYWRIGHT, PROFESSIONAL CLOWN EDUCATOR
Sara Toby Moore joins David to talk about the world premiere of Atomic Comic, written by and starring Mooer, with special video guest star, Shearon Gless. The production is dierected by Sean Owens, and presented by Thrillride Mechanics with Debra Mosk Productions and Z Space. This is a limited engagement, with only 5 performances – Don’t Miss It!
Moore is also Boss Clown and Department Director at the Circus Center in SF. Check out the Circus Center here:
http://circuscenter.org/what-we-do
http://circuscenter.org/performance
For more info. and to purchase tickets for Atomic Comic:
https://www.zspace.org/atomic-comic
Learn more about Sara Toby Moore:
https://www.saratobymoore.com/
CENTRAL WORKS PRESENTS
THE DIGNITY CIRCLE
@ THE BERKELEY CITY CLUB
2315 DURANT AVE. / BERKELEY
JUNE 24 – JULY 23, 2023
GUESTS:
LAUREN SMERKANICH / PLAYWRIGHT
SIERRA MARCKS / ACTOR (“ANGELA”)
David is joined by Lauren Smerkanich and Sierra Marcks, from Central Works’ latest production The Dignity Circle. Smerkanich began development of the play in the Central Works Writers Workshop in 2020.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://centralworks.org/the-dignity-circle/#showtab=details