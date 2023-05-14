CA Symphony | Slavyanka Chorus | NCTC Lily Dare | Music of Remembrance
CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY
FRESH INSPIRATIONS
Lesher Center for the Arts
1601 Civic Dr. / Walnut Creek
May 20 7:30PM
May 21 4:00PM
Guests:
Viet Cuong / Composer-in-Residence
Sarah Cahill / Pianist, featured artist
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.californiasymphony.org/shows/fresh-inspirations/
Viet Cuong:
https://www.californiasymphony.org/people/viet-cuong/
Sarah Cahill:
https://sarahcahill.com/
SLAVYANKA CHORUS
U. S. PREMIERE OF KONSTANTIN SHVEDOV’S LITURGY
GUESTS:
Irina Shachneva / Artistic Director
Paul Andrews / Founder
MAY 19 8:00PM
ST. MARK’S CHURCH
2300 BANCROFT / BERKELEY
MAY 20 3:00PM
FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH
600 HOMER ST. / PALO ALTO
MAY 21 4:00PM
STAR OF THE SEA CHURCH
4420 GEARY ST. / SF
For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://www.slavyankachorus.org/
MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE
ANOTHER SUNRISE & FOR A LOOK OR A TOUCH
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 @ 7:30PM
PRESIDIO THEATRE
99 MORAGA AVE. (in the Presidio) / SF
GUESTS:
JAKE HEGGIE / COMPOSER
CURT BRANOM / ACTOR
For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2023musicofremembrance/
THE CONFESSIONS OF LILY DARE
NEW CONSERVATORY THEATRE CENTER
25 VAN NESS AVE. (lower lobby) / SF
MAY 12 – JUNE 11, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: J. CONRAD FRANK / “Lily Dare” actor