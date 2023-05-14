© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Arts art 2023.png
On the Arts

CA Symphony | Slavyanka Chorus | NCTC Lily Dare | Music of Remembrance

By Janice Lee
Published May 14, 2023 at 7:49 AM PDT
-Lily-Dare-Pub-5-1024-×-853-px-768x768_Lois Tema.jpg
Photo: Lois Tema
/
NCTC_Confessions of Lily Dare

CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY
FRESH INSPIRATIONS
Lesher Center for the Arts
1601 Civic Dr. / Walnut Creek
May 20   7:30PM
May 21   4:00PM

Guests: 
Viet Cuong / Composer-in-Residence
Sarah Cahill / Pianist, featured artist

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.californiasymphony.org/shows/fresh-inspirations/

Viet_Cuong_by_Aaron_Jay_Young_2021-4-scaled-1.jpg
Photo: Jay Young
/
CA Symphony_Viet Cuong

Viet Cuong:
https://www.californiasymphony.org/people/viet-cuong/

Sarah Cahill:
https://sarahcahill.com/

California-Symphony_Sarah-Cahill_3_Credit-Marianne-La-Rochelle_Resized-scaled.jpg
Photo: Marianne La Rochelle
/
CA Symphony_Sarah Cahill

SLAVYANKA CHORUS
U. S. PREMIERE OF KONSTANTIN SHVEDOV’S LITURGY

GUESTS:
Irina Shachneva / Artistic Director
Paul Andrews / Founder

MAY 19 8:00PM
ST. MARK’S CHURCH
2300 BANCROFT / BERKELEY

MAY 20 3:00PM
FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH
600 HOMER ST. / PALO ALTO

MAY 21 4:00PM
STAR OF THE SEA CHURCH
4420 GEARY ST. / SF

For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://www.slavyankachorus.org/

______________________

MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE
ANOTHER SUNRISE & FOR A LOOK OR A TOUCH
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 @ 7:30PM
PRESIDIO THEATRE
99 MORAGA AVE. (in the Presidio) / SF

GUESTS:
JAKE HEGGIE / COMPOSER
CURT BRANOM / ACTOR

For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2023musicofremembrance/

https://www.jakeheggie.com/

https://curtbranom.com/

______________________

THE CONFESSIONS OF LILY DARE
NEW CONSERVATORY THEATRE CENTER
25 VAN NESS AVE. (lower lobby) / SF
MAY 12 – JUNE 11, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST:  J. CONRAD FRANK / “Lily Dare” actor

https://nctcsf.org/event/the-confession-of-lily-dare/

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee