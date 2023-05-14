CA Symphony | Slavyanka Chorus | NCTC Lily Dare | Music of Remembrance

CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY

FRESH INSPIRATIONS

Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Dr. / Walnut Creek

May 20 7:30PM

May 21 4:00PM

Guests:

Viet Cuong / Composer-in-Residence

Sarah Cahill / Pianist, featured artist

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.californiasymphony.org/shows/fresh-inspirations/

Photo: Jay Young / CA Symphony_Viet Cuong

Viet Cuong:

https://www.californiasymphony.org/people/viet-cuong/

Sarah Cahill:

https://sarahcahill.com/

Photo: Marianne La Rochelle / CA Symphony_Sarah Cahill

SLAVYANKA CHORUS

U. S. PREMIERE OF KONSTANTIN SHVEDOV’S LITURGY

GUESTS:

Irina Shachneva / Artistic Director

Paul Andrews / Founder

MAY 19 8:00PM

ST. MARK’S CHURCH

2300 BANCROFT / BERKELEY

MAY 20 3:00PM

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH

600 HOMER ST. / PALO ALTO

MAY 21 4:00PM

STAR OF THE SEA CHURCH

4420 GEARY ST. / SF

For more info and to purchase tickets:

https://www.slavyankachorus.org/

______________________

MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE

ANOTHER SUNRISE & FOR A LOOK OR A TOUCH

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 @ 7:30PM

PRESIDIO THEATRE

99 MORAGA AVE. (in the Presidio) / SF

GUESTS:

JAKE HEGGIE / COMPOSER

CURT BRANOM / ACTOR

For more info and to purchase tickets:

https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2023musicofremembrance/

https://www.jakeheggie.com/

https://curtbranom.com/

______________________

THE CONFESSIONS OF LILY DARE

NEW CONSERVATORY THEATRE CENTER

25 VAN NESS AVE. (lower lobby) / SF

MAY 12 – JUNE 11, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: J. CONRAD FRANK / “Lily Dare” actor

https://nctcsf.org/event/the-confession-of-lily-dare/