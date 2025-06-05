NOTES FROM THE EDGE with Jeff Chang [Pilot]

KALW is partnering with Bay Area author Jeff Chang (Can't Stop Won't Stop) to develop NOTES FROM THE EDGE, a new podcast and radio show about how we move through these uncertain times.

In each episode of NOTES FROM THE EDGE, Jeff talks with visionaries and folks on the frontline about how we move through these uncertain times.

For the first episode, Jeff brings you notes from the edge of resistance with writer Rebecca Solnit and comedian W. Kamau Bell — plus the music of Gregg Deal and his band Dead Pioneers.

In the earliest days of his administration, president Trump was busy declaring one emergency after another: A border “emergency” that “required” constitutionally questionable deportations. A trade emergency that “required” massive global tariffs. A DEI emergency that “required” the whitewashing of websites, widespread government layoffs, and the defunding of universities.

These “emergencies" seemed like a strategy and maybe even a self-fulfilling prophecy. So what is the shape of this “national emergency”? And how should we be resisting it… or transforming it?

Jeff unpacks it all and more with Rebecca, Kamau and a surprise guest.