© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's A Good Day Art.png
It's a Good Day to Change the World

Gloria Steinem on how to start a revolution

By Lauren Schiller
Published March 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT
Gloria image.jpeg
Illustration by Rosy Petri
/

This week, we hear from Gloria Steinem about how to start a revolution. Through her speeches, books, documentary films, and the feminist organizations she’s founded, Gloria advocates for reproductive choice and ending violence against women and children. She cofounded the Ms. Foundation for Women, and the Women’s Media Center,among others. She was one of the founders of New York magazine and in 1972 she launched Ms., the first feminist magazine with national distribution.

This is episode 3 from a special segment for Women’s History Month about how we can build a more feminist future....and take care of ourselves and each other when the work is daunting. Find more trailblazers in our new book, It’s a Good Day to Change the World.

It's a Good Day to Change the World
Lauren Schiller
Lauren Schiller is the host and creator ofInflection Point, a podcast and nationally syndicated public radio show about how women rise up. Launched in 2015, and produced in partnership with KALW and PRX, Inflection Point was one of the first radio shows and podcasts in the country to exclusively feature conversations with women about how they build power and lead change. In 2008, Lauren co-created and co-hosted “The Lady Brain Show”, one of the first ever female-led podcasts. Lauren is an award-winning producer, was the Executive Producer of Audio for Salon Media, where she is a regular contributor, and has been a guest host for “The Conversation” on BBC World Service. Lauren is also a speaker and moderator at live events including INFORUM, The Commonwealth Club, Bay Area Book Festival, JCCSF, and Cal Performances
See stories by Lauren Schiller