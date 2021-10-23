Get(ting) Back to Let It Be

In early January 1969 the Beatles convened at Twickenham Studios in London to begin work on their next project. At the end of the month they performed in public for the last time. In between they were filmed and recorded nearly every day for what was released in 1970 as the movie and album Let It Be. Ahead of next month's three-part documentary Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson, host Devon Strolovitch digs in to the new deluxe re-issue of the Let It Be album this Saturday, October 23 at 8 pm.

The Beatles: Get Back | Official Trailer | Disney+