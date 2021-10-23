© 2021 KALW
Fog City Blues

Get(ting) Back to Let It Be

Published October 23, 2021 at 9:15 AM PDT
A deep dive into a new deluxe re-issue of the Beatles' most misunderstood album

In early January 1969 the Beatles convened at Twickenham Studios in London to begin work on their next project. At the end of the month they performed in public for the last time. In between they were filmed and recorded nearly every day for what was released in 1970 as the movie and album Let It Be. Ahead of next month's three-part documentary Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson, host Devon Strolovitch digs in to the new deluxe re-issue of the Let It Be album this Saturday, October 23 at 8 pm.

The Beatles: Get Back | Official Trailer | Disney+

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
