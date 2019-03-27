Rhonda Benin's annual concert celebrates Bay Area women in music

This first aired in the 3/27/19 episode of Crosscurrents and it aired again most recently in the 03/20/24 episode.

Rhonda Benin is a professional singer and musician and member of the Grammy-nominated “Linda Tillery and the Cultural Heritage Choir” her experience as a woman in music led her to create an annual Women’s History Month concert, “Just Like A Woman,” eleven years ago. The show features a cast of powerful female singers from the Bay Area along with Rhonda, and it happens this Saturday at the Freight and Salvage in Berkeley. Rhonda came to KALW’s studios in 2018. She talked to the former host of Sights and Sounds Jen Chien, about why this show is so important to her.