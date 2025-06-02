'Duérmase mi niña' by poet Connie Mae Concepción Oliver

Connie Mae Concepción Oliver is a Venezuelan poet and artist living in the Bay Area. Her work has appeared in Denver Quarterly, The Brooklyn Rail and A Velvet Giant, among other places. Her most recent collection of poems, "dormilona" is forthcoming in the Spring of 2025 from Burrow Press.

Duérmase mi niña

Venetian blinds

pattern themselves on the wall

same as ever

canals of blue light.

Is it the moon like Gladys

saying Aqui estoy

saying Tampoco te esperes!

How did our 19th-century relatives

view the blue screens of their nearish tech?

Sliding a hand across

the daguerreotype, kind of knowing; Por ahí vienen

cosas tremendas. Peering into the future they felt

the arrogant light coming through

the coiled wire.

The blinds stamped on the wall

bring me closer to the linguistic abyss

we are from. The cruciferous brain intuits nothing in the forest.

Delta Delta Delta

We land in MIA and remember English

the letters fall on their sides and become threads

undulating then frozen on the wall.

I look up and see the acne-scarred moon

adolescent, not understanding,

paddling into the riptide.