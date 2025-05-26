'the iceworker arrives' by poet hector son of hector

Hector son of Hector is an Oakland poet. He is a child of Mexican immigrants, works in a hospital, dreams of short stories and writes poems in secret.

the iceworker arrives

with a pick still in his hand

thick fingers covering the wooden handle

the ice worker arrives frozen

in a cube of petrified water

his eyes looking up

his lips mid sentence

a chicana physician from modesto

puts her stethoscope to the ice

she hears a heart beat

slow rhythmic and pleasant

he was found behind shelves of ignored books

at the local library

underneath the air conditioner

a young brown girl spotted his warm open eyes

while she curiously peered through the silenced poems

“no one ever told me about these when I was in school”

she kept saying to the medics

when they approached the ice worker

ivs and defibrillators and monitors are useless

this man needs power sockets to plug in space heaters

we turn the thermostat on high and one pitcher at a time

dump boiling water over the perfectly clear cube of ice

we work diligently for hours

our clothes soaked and feet cold

our shoes making that squishy sound

splattering melted ice on all the equipment

meant for the dying trauma patients

the cube full of craters and cracks

still looks as immense as when it first arrived

when we suddenly hear a ding that stops us

we note the ice worker is within a glass box

frozen still

and through the stethoscope

we can no longer hear his heart

just the echoes of the all the songs he sung