'The Police Station is on Fire' by poet D'mani Thomas
Poet D'mani Thomas reads his poem "The Police Station is on Fire."
the police station is on fire!?
yes.
fire.
like oil slick water / like an ignitable ocean / of possibilities in the midst of pendulums waving
in the air like groupies / like any flag when being staked in someone else’s landmass / like
epipen / like ambulance sirens look like candle flickers or a baby / wildfire ever since
the war on poverty became trendy because klaiming ku klux became a cyber bully’s
justifiable offense / fire / like don’t call for help yet / 911 is an uncomfortable snitch
/ fire / like in this country, poverty is its own catalyst / and molotovs can be made
at the liquor store / like this empire’s antique love song /
the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night, that our flag was still there,
so we set everything ablaze
again
D'mani Thomas is a horror movie enthusiast and writer from Oakland, California (Ohlone territory). He has received fellowships from The Watering Hole, Foglifter literary journal, Afro Urban Society, and UC Berkeley’s Art & Research Center. His work can be found in : The Auburn Avenue, The Shade Journal, The Ana, MARY: A Journal of New Writing, and elsewhere. His poem, “Survival Tactics” was shortlisted for the 2020 Penrose Poetry Prize. In 2021, they were nominated for a “ Best New Poets” and “Best of the NET” award. In their freetime, catch them thinking about the implications of horror movies, dancing, or wanting fries.