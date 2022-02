For Black history month, KALW is highlighting the works of Bay Area Black poets. Today Oakland-based poet Doctor Adrienne Danyelle Oliver reads her poem #forareason. You can find their poetry in the book "The body has memories," by Nomadic Press in 2022.

Poems air on KALW 91.7 FM at 7:19 am and 4:18 pm weekdays throughout February. This month we’re highlighting poems by local Black poets in honor of Black History Month.