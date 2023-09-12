The Richmond City Council to vote on a "Community Crisis Response Program"

The number of unhoused people dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues has increased dramatically since the pandemic – and this is visible almost everywhere. It’s not unusual to walk down the street in the Bay and hear the cries of someone who is clearly dealing with some kind of mental health crisis.

But what are you supposed to do in that situation? Most people just keep walking. Not because they don’t care, but because they have no idea how they’re supposed to help. Now, an alternative may be available to folks in Richmond.

The Community Crisis Response Program, or CCRP, if approved by Richmond City Council, would deploy mental health professionals and peer counselers to people who are in crisis, rather than police.

The program will deploy teams of two: One person with mental health training and one with lived experience of behavioral health issues, or peer counselers.

The goal of the team will be to listen to the person in crisis, assess physical, emotional and mental needs, de-escalate the situation and then connect them with additional resources. When asked if they will work with law enforcement, the task force said they will only involve the police if there is a threat of violence or if the person in crisis requests police presence.

Reimagining Richmond, a youth-led grassroots movement aimed at reimagining public safety in Richmond, is organizing a rally outside of city hall, in support of the CCRP. After the rally the Richmond City Council will vote on whether or not to adopt the program.