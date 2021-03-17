 YLR: National Security | KALW
Your Legal Rights

YLR: National Security

What are some of the ramifications of recent tensions with Russia? or threats of terrorism?  domestic extremism?  election security, or even climate change?  

What of our own political polarization or that of the military?  

Will we look forward to a potential prosecution of former President Donald Trump?  Should we? 

How do we balance human rights and liberties as we continue in a post-911 environment?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined tonight by guests Jon Michaels and Rachel VanLandingham, Profesors of Law and experts in national security.

Questions for Jeff and his guests?  Please call us, toll free, at (866) 788-8255.

