 YLR: Cryptocurrency Revisited | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Legal Rights

YLR: Cryptocurrency Revisited

By Jeff Hayden 3 hours ago

A look at the law surrounding cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin and others, Block Chain and whether sorting the legal issues still resembles the Wild West.  

Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden tonight are tonight’s co-host Josh Borger and guests San Jose attorney Chris Boscia, founder and managing attorney at Boscia Legal, courtesy of Goodwin, LLP, Grant Fondo, from the Palo Alto office of Perkins Coie LLP, business attorney Troy Foster and from the Palo Alto office of Cooley LLP, Patrick Gibbs.

Questions for Jeff, Josh and their guests?  Please call toll-free at  (415) 841-4134 or  (866) 798-8255.

Tags: 
Jeff Hayden
Josh Borger
cryptocurrency
Chris Boscia
Grant Fondo
Troy Foster
Patrick Gibbs
Berliner Cohen
Boscia Legal
Goodwin LLP
Perkins Coie LLP
Cooley LLP

Related Content

Your Legal Rights: What's all the buzz about Crypto Currency

By Martin MacClain & Jeff Hayden Nov 6, 2019

  YLR host Jeff Hayden welcomes Christopher C. Cooke -- Murphy-Cooke-Kobrick LLP, with offices in San Mateo & Los Angeles; and B J Fadem -- Law Offices of B J Fadem & Associates, P.C., with offices in San Jose and Santa Rosa. Your questions and/or comments for Jeff and his guests? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255.  