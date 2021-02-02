@Work As A Contact Tracer / Oakland Writer Aiden Thomas / New Arrivals

When city services shut their doors last March, many employees were assigned new jobs to help fight the pandemic. Today, we meet a San Francisco librarian turned contact tracer. Then, Oakland writer Aiden Thomas makes history with his groundbreaking paranormal novel "Cemetery Boys." And, we hear a reading from a children’s book about surviving hard times. Plus, today's local music features El Tee, who is originally from the North Bay. Her new album is called "Everything Is Fine."

