What's Your Reaction To The State Of The Union Address?

Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal in the Senate.

Trump self-promoted an improving economy, his accomplishments on paid family leave and lowering the cost of health care among other issues. He also said 7 million Americans have come off food stamps, yet his administration has made it more difficult for able-bodied adults to qualify for them. The night ended with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up her copy of his speech.

Will Bunch, national opinion columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer

