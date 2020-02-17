What Are Pete Buttigieg's Policies And Who Would They Support?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the policies and platform of Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Pete would be the first openly gay candidate and the youngest president in US history if elected. But as the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, he has faced scrutiny on his record with communities of color and criminal justice. How has the media covered his campaign and his stance on issues of racial justice, education, health care and more?

Guests:

Sarah Jones, writer at New York Magazine

Melanie Mason, political reporter for the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

LA Times: The mood in Pete Buttigieg's South Bend

Forbes: Here Are The Billionaires Backing Pete Buttigieg's Presidential Campaign

New York Magazine: Pete for Corporate America

The Guardian: Queer activists disrupt Pete Buttigieg event in San Francisco: 'We deserve better'