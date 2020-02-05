Unpacking Trump's State Of The Union -- Your Reaction?

Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal in the Senate.

During his 78-minute speech, he took credit for an improving economy, which has mostly benefited the wealthy and corporations. He also touted charter schools by calling public schools "government schools" and continued to stoke xenophobia and fear about "criminal aliens." Toward the end of the speech, he whitewashed Native genocide by saying, "our ancestors braved the unknown; tamed the wilderness; settled the Wild West." The night ended with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up her copy of his speech. What was your reaction?

Guests:

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Washington Editor of Indian Country Today

Will Bunch, national opinion columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer

