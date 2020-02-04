University Of California Report Says UC Should Keep SATs

A highly anticipated report from a University of California faculty task force is recommending that the prestigious 10-campus public university system keep the SAT and ACT tests as part of its admissions process. The recommendation is a blow to activists who have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. The 192-page report will be reviewed by the UC Academic Senate, which will compile faculty input from all UC campuses before giving its recommendations to UC President Janet Napolitano. The findings are still preliminary and will go before the UC Board of Regents in May.