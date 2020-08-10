University of California Mandates Flu Vaccinations

Students are heading back to school and colleges are considering safety in the middle of the pandemic. So on Friday, the president of the UC system released an executive order requiring all students and staff to get flu vaccines this fall.

Representatives from the UC say they anticipate a surge of flu cases in the fall and winter. The vaccines are a preventative measure. The goal is to limit the number of flu cases at healthcare facilities in order to save resources for COVID patients.

The executive action requires vaccination for all faculty and staff working at a UC location to get a vaccine by November 1st. The University system already has a rigorous immunization policy for students. This action adds influenza to the already existing vaccine requirements, and extends the rules to staff, who were not previously included in the guidelines.

Students and staff will be able to request exemptions for medical and religious reasons. The UC and Covered California insurance plans cover flu vaccines at no additional cost.