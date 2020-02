I remember watching every single NBA basketball game as a kid. What always caught my eye were the shoes. I loved the way the color of the shoes popped, and how the sneakers would squeak on the court.

My favorite sneakers are Steph Curry’s Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2012 Pes. Before games, Curry would write "I can do all things" on the side of the shoes with a sharpie.

I didn’t think much about the culture behind these sneakers. I just knew I wanted the shoes on my feet. Everyone I knew wanted them.

“I Wanted To Look How Those People Dressed”