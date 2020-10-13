'Totally Under Control' Exposes The Trump Administration's Failed COVID Response

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing Totally Under Control, a new documentary that exposes the Trump administration’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filmmaker Alex Gibney says it was a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of leadership.

More than 7.8 million people in the US have now tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 215,000 people have died. The film explores why the Trump administration ignored early warnings from scientists and experts, failed to implement mass testing and contract tracing, and allowed the supply chain for protective equipment to collapse?

Guests:

Suzanne Hillinger, director of Totally Under Control

Ophelia Harutyunyan, director of Totally Under Control

Web Resources:

LA Times, Amy Kaufman: How Alex Gibney pulled off a secret exposé of America’s COVID-19 failures in 5 months

The Daily Beast: ‘Totally Under Control’: The Infuriating Film Revealing How Trump Royally Botched the COVID Crisis

The Guardian, Peter Beaumont: Top US immunologist quits health role over Trump Covid response