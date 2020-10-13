 'Totally Under Control' Exposes The Trump Administration's Failed COVID Response | KALW
Your Call

'Totally Under Control' Exposes The Trump Administration's Failed COVID Response

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 7 hours ago
  • Totally Under Control is available to stream starting 10/13 on video on demand and will be available on Hulu on 10/20..
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing Totally Under Control, a new documentary that exposes the Trump administration’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filmmaker Alex Gibney says it was a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of leadership.

More than 7.8 million people in the US have now tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 215,000 people have died. The film explores why the Trump administration ignored early warnings from scientists and experts, failed to implement mass testing and contract tracing, and allowed the supply chain for protective equipment to collapse?

Guests:

 

Suzanne Hillinger, director of Totally Under Control

 

Ophelia Harutyunyan, director of Totally Under Control

 

 

Web Resources: 

LA Times, Amy Kaufman: How Alex Gibney pulled off a secret exposé of America’s COVID-19 failures in 5 months 

The Daily Beast: ‘Totally Under Control’: The Infuriating Film Revealing How Trump Royally Botched the COVID Crisis 

The Guardian, Peter Beaumont: Top US immunologist quits health role over Trump Covid response 

 

