Price recall supporters hold rally, demand election date

The group Save Alameda For Everyone held its second rally and press conference in as many weeks Tuesdayto remind supervisors and the county's top election official, Tim Dupuis, of what they believe their legal responsibilities are.

SAFE members alleged that the supervisors already violated county election rules when they declined to set an election date at their April 16 meeting following Dupuis' determination that recall supporters had collected enough valid signatures to put the issue before voters.

SAFE says that if the board fails to set a special election date of sometime between late July and early September at its April 30 meeting, they will be in violation of state rules.

If the board again fails to set an election date at that meeting, SAFE supporters say state law gives Dupuis five days to schedule a special election.

Complicating matters is the fact that in the March 5 election, Alameda County voters approved Measure B, a countywide charter amendment that changes recall rules to align with state law.

But it's unclear which rules apply here -- the old county rules or state rules -- since the petition gathering for the recall started before voters passed Measure B.

SAFE supporters are eager to get the recall on a special election ballot and not have it placed on the already scheduled November general election ballot.

Attending the rally in front of the county administration building Tuesday were a handful of counter-protesting Price supporters who said it's silly to spend millions of dollars on a special election given existing budget problems and that the recall is a "right-wing power grab."