Your Call

Bay Area booksellers talk book recs ahead of Indie Bookstore Day

By Angie Coiro
Published April 25, 2024 at 9:50 AM PDT
Books about books shelfie
aehdeschaine
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Books about books shelfie

On the next edition of Your Call, we're gearing up for Independent Bookstore Day, the biggest bookstore celebration of the year.

On today's show, we have guests from two Bay Area literary landmarks — Moe's Books in Berkeley and Green Apple Books and Music in San Francisco.

Whether you're looking for your next favorite book or tips to get back into the habit of reading, we've got recommendations for you!

Guests:

Doris Moskowitz, owner of Moe's Books

Eileen McCormick, owner of Green Apple Books and Music

Resources:

IndieBound: Map of bookstores participating in Indie Bookstore Day 2024

New York Times: The Legend of Moe’s Books

The Bold Italic: My Undying Love for Green Apple Books

Your Call
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
See stories by Angie Coiro