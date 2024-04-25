Bay Area booksellers talk book recs ahead of Indie Bookstore Day

On the next edition of Your Call, we're gearing up for Independent Bookstore Day, the biggest bookstore celebration of the year.

On today's show, we have guests from two Bay Area literary landmarks — Moe's Books in Berkeley and Green Apple Books and Music in San Francisco.

Whether you're looking for your next favorite book or tips to get back into the habit of reading, we've got recommendations for you!

Guests:

Doris Moskowitz, owner of Moe's Books

Eileen McCormick, owner of Green Apple Books and Music

Resources:

IndieBound: Map of bookstores participating in Indie Bookstore Day 2024

New York Times: The Legend of Moe’s Books

The Bold Italic: My Undying Love for Green Apple Books