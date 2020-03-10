Toni Stone @ A.C.T. – Pocket Opera’s 2020 Season

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts in times of Coronavirus, host David Latulippe talks with actor Daniel J. Bryant (pictured, center) about the West Coast premiere of Lydia R. Diamond’s new play, Toni Stone, about the first woman to play professional baseball as a part of the Negro League. Toni Stone runs through March 29 at the American Conservatory Theater’s Geary Theater (415 Geary St.) in San Francisco.

Toni Stone was born in 1921 as Marcenia Lyle Stone in Bluefield, West Virginia, and as a child, she dreamt of nothing than baseball. Stone's playing career began when she was 10 years old, and by the age of 15, she played for the St. Paul Giants, a men's semi-professional team. She started her professional career with the San Francisco Sea Lions in 1949, but in order to play professionally, she had to confront hostile crowds, ruthless team owners, and players who slide spikes first.

Plus, we talk with general manager Chung-Wai Soong, and newly appointed artistic director Nicolas Garcia of Pocket Opera, the Bay Area’s premiere chamber opera company.

Pocket Opera’s 2020 season just opened with Mozart’s Don Giovanni (running through March 15) and continues on March 29 and April 5 with a double bill: Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, coupled with The Cat Became a Woman by Jacques Offenbach.

The rest of the season brings Wagner’s early work, No Love Allowed (Das Liebesverbot), conducted by Jonathan Khuner; followed by Bizet’s Carmen; and Rossini’s Cinderella (La Cenerentola).

As always, Pocket Opera’s lively productions are fully staged, performed completely in English, and accompanied by the 5-10 player strong Pocket Philharmonic. The company has offered English language versions of both well-loved classic operas, as well as lesser-known gems of operatic literature, since 1978.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; broadcast live on Thursday March 12, 1-2pm. Thereafter archived and available for listening, right here…