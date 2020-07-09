SFUSD Considers New Guidelines As They Plan Reopening

San Francisco Public health officials released guidelines this week on how to safely reopen San Francisco’s schools, considering both the public health effects of the virus as well as students’ learning and well-being.

Students will have to wear masks at all times, sit six feet apart from each other, and be encouraged to eat lunch without talking. And considering student wellness, health officials recommend that schools prioritize in-person attendance for students that have struggled the most with distance learning.

The health officials also acknowledge that the adult staff at schools are at a greater risk of spreading and falling ill from the virus than students.



The guidelines recommend that faculty teach behind portable plexiglass barriers or use face shields and limit interaction with each other.

San Francisco school district officials are still working out the details. School Board President Mark Sanchez told the San Francisco Chronicle that while the district is pushing for a partial reopen, the sad reality is that most students will likely start the school year learning from home.

A final decision on if the district will reopen is expected on July 28, 2020.