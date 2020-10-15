Reflecting On Segregation At One Of The Most Diverse Schools In America

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "it seems to me integration at its best is the opportunity to participate in the beauty of diversity." Oakland Tech is one of the most diverse schools in the country. And, Chosang Tenzin, a Tibetan American and high school senior, had looked forward to going there. But, she was disappointed. The high school's academic tracking programs, which schools often use to attract more affluent parents, contributed to in-school segregation. In this episode of tbh, Chosang talks to her friends and education experts to understand what the school can do to be better at integrating.

This episode was edited by Sarah Lai Stirland and engineered by Christopher Egusa and Tarek Fouda.

