Next on City Visions: San Francisco: The decade in architecture

January 6, 2020: San Francisco's urban landscape has evolved significantly over the last decade. Tonight on City Visions, host Joseph Pace and our panel will review some of the decade's most notable - and controversial - development projects.

Do the new buildings present an architectural vision? Is our transformed skyscape a sign of changes to the character of our city? And how do these projects play into San Francisco's ongoing struggle to address important social issues like homelessness, affordable housing and global warming?

Producer: Chris Nooney

Guests:

John King, urban design critic for the San Francisco Chronicle and author of the Cityscape series and the recent article "The decade's best buildings in a changing SF."

Anne Fougeron, principal at Fougeron Architecture. Significant projects include Windsor at Dogpatch and the Avery in the Transbay neighborhood - both multifamily housing projects housing projects - and the Kapor Center for Social Impact in Oakland.

Stanley Saitowitz, principal at Natoma Architects and Professor Emeritus of Architecture at the College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley. His significant projects include the multi-family 8 Octavia and the 77-unit student housing complex Garden Village in Berkeley, as well as the first new structure to infill among the historic buildings of Pier 70.