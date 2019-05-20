The Moth's "Big Bang" at Zellerbach

Join The Moth and KALW at Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley for “The Big Bang: The Moth at the Bay Area Science Festival,” a night of science-oriented storytelling on Monday, October 28th at 7:30pm.

Host Dan Kennedy will present storytellers including neurobiologist Christof Koch, performance artist Holly Hughes, and Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage. Experience explosive tales of discovery, creation and chaos, where eruptions in the laboratory of mind or spirit yield fiery results.

Tickets are available at The Moth's website, or you can have a pair of the best seats in the house as our thanks for your donation of $200 to KALW.