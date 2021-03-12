Media Roundtable: The Pandemic In South Africa & Republicans Introduce 253 Voter Suppression Bills

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the pandemic in South Africa, which has had 51,110 deaths and 1.53 million cases. The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism reports that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines don't offer enough protection against the South African variant.

Later in the show, we'll discuss the Republican Party's efforts to take voter suppression to new extremes. Republicans have introduced 253 bills with provisions that restrict voting access in 43 states, according to a new report from the Brennan Center for Justice. How are voting rights advocates responding?

Guests:

Mia Malan, founding editor-in-chief of the Bhekisisa Centre for Health in Journalism in Johannesburg, South Africa

Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones covering voting rights, and author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights

Web Resources:

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Ammnesty International: South Africa: COVID-19 pushes inequality in schools to crippling new level, risks a lost generation of learners

Mother Jones: Stacey Abrams Has a Plan to Dismantle the Filibuster and Protect Voting Rights

Mother Jones: Georgia Republicans Pass the Most Restrictive Voting Laws Since Jim Crow