Media Roundtable: Coverage of Trump's Whistleblower Scandal; The Ongoing GM Strikes

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the explosive whistle blower complaints alleging Donald Trump tried to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Later in the show, we'll talk about the ongoing General Motors strike. Last week, nearly 50,000 workers went on strike demanding higher wages, the reopening of idled plants, and more.

Guests:

James Risen, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, national security correspondent for the Intercept, fomer reporter for the New York Times, and author of four books, including Pay Any Price: Greed, Power, and Endless War

Scott Horton, contributing editor at Harper’s Magazine and author of Lords of Secrecy: The National Security Elite and America’s Stealth Warfare

Mike Elk, labor reporter and founder of Payday Report

Web Resources:

The Intercept: Donald Trump’s Call With Ukrainian Leader, One Day After Robert Mueller’s Congressional Testimony, Shows the President Is a Brazen Criminal

Pay Day Report

Business Insider: The massive GM strike is energizing a new push among auto workers in the South that could shake up the industry