Little And No Choice In Many Californian Legislative Races

Millions of Californians have little or no choice when it comes to choosing a state legislator this year. In 24 of the 100 districts on the March 3 primary election ballot, only candidates from one party are running. And in 15 of those districts, the incumbent lawmaker is unopposed.

In most of these districts the only party on the ballot is Democratic because the struggling Republican Party failed to field candidates. That leaves nearly 14½ million of California’s roughly 40 million people with no choice between major political parties in picking their state representative. Early primary voting started Monday throughout California.