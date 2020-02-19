 Jeff Hayden Welcomes Mz Shirliz Transitional Inc | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Legal Rights

Jeff Hayden Welcomes Mz Shirliz Transitional Inc

By Martin MacClain 2 minutes ago

SHIRLEY LAMARR aka Mz-Shirliz https://www.mzshirliz.org/shirley-c1h9j "A special thank you to three of the GREATEST WOMEN I KNOW! Dr Mimi Silbert; Dr Teri Lynch-Delane; and Ms Carol Kizziah. Without them not only would I not have any of the joy that I have in my life today, ... I would not even know how to!!!" For more on who we are, please visit https://www.mzshirliz.org/who-we-are Questions foe Jeff's guest? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255. 

Tags: 
shirley lamarr
mz-shirliz
shirley lamarr transitional
sobriety
Jeff Hayden
Your Legal Rights