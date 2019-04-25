 How does a lack of faculty diversity impact students? | KALW
How does a lack of faculty diversity impact students?

By & Brieanna Martin 1 minute ago

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll explore the lack of racial and gender diversity among University faculty and how that impacts the learning experience of students.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, only 6% of university faculty nationwide are Black, 5% are Latino, 10% are Asian, and 0.7% are Native American. Why do U.S. universities lack faculty diversity? What are the impacts on students? What can universities do?

Guests:

Kelly Mack, STEM professor and vice president for undergraduate STEM education at the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U)

Nancy Raquel Mirabal, associate professor and director of the U.S. Latina/o Studies Program at the University of Maryland

Aaron Harvey, UC Berkeley pre-law student pursuing a degree in Political Science

 

Web Resources:

LatinxTalk: STEM Has a Diversity Problem

The Daily Californian: Berkeley Underground Scholars creates ‘prison-to-school’ pipeline on campus

NCES: Characteristics of Postsecondary Faculty

NSF: NCSES publishes latest Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities in Science and Engineering report

