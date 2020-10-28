 How Did We End Up With Minority Rule? | KALW
How Did We End Up With Minority Rule?

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 1 hour ago
  • The Supreme Court now has a 6-3 supermajority.
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with award-winning historian Nancy MacLean about minority rule. In her book, Democracy in Chains, she explores how billionaires like the Koch brothers have shaped the US judicial system.

Now they have a conservative super majority on the Supreme Court. For decades, Republicans have successfully suppressed the vote and gerrymandered districts to ensure minority rule. What can be done to counter this?

Guest:

Nancy MacLean, award-winning scholar and distinguished professor of history and public policy at Duke University, author of Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America

