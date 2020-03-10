In His New Memoir, David Talbot Says Surviving A Stroke Saved Him

On this edition of Your Call, we kick off our pledge drive speaking with journalist and Salon Magazine founder, Daivd Talbot, about his new book: Between Heaven and Hell: The Story of My Stroke.

Talbot takes us on an intimate journey through the life-changing year of his stroke. He examines the physical, emotional and psychological impact it had on his identity. What can we learn from his experience, which he says, ultimately saved him?

Guest:

David Talbot, journalist and author of Between Heaven and Hell: The Story of My Stroke

Web Resources:

