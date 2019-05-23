 "Harvest Season" highlights the role & the rise of the immigrant community in CA's wine industry | KALW
Your Call

"Harvest Season" highlights the role & the rise of the immigrant community in CA's wine industry

By & Laura Wenus 35 minutes ago
  • Photo by Roberto Guerra for Harvest Season. Courtesy of Quiet Pictures.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll talk about the people who work behind the scenes of California's wine industry.

The new documentary "Harvest Season" tells the stories of migrant workers and Mexican-American winemakers during a time when wildfires raged across Napa and Sonoma counties. How should we understand the contributions of workers who are essential to the wine business but are rarely acknowledged? And how did the wildfires impact this community?

Guests:

Vanessa Robledo, winemaker and entrepreneur in Sonoma

Bernardo Ruiz, two-time Emmy nominated documentary filmmaker and director of "Harvest Season"

Web Resources:

Remezcla:‘Harvest Season’ Documentary Portrays Latinos Behind Wine Labels

The San Bernardino Sun: Why wine drinkers will appreciate a rare behind-the-scenes look in the PBS Documentary ‘Harvest Season’

KQED: PBS Film Spotlights Mexican Americans' Role in Napa Valley's Winemaking

Napa Valley Register: With vineyard labor scarce, Napa growers warm up to machines

 

Related Content

After the fires, rain — and the threat of toxic runoff

By Angela Johnston Dec 4, 2017
Angela Johnston

The sheer amount of hazardous mess left behind by the North Bay fires is unprecedented — and dangerous to the Russian River watershed. As it starts to rain, experts say any amount of precipitation will pick up toxic fire debris and transport it down storm drains.

'They're Scared': Immigration Fears Exacerbate Migrant Farmworker Shortage

By Melissa Block Sep 27, 2017

On a recent, perfect morning at Johnson Farms in northern Michigan, workers climb wooden ladders high up into the trees, picking bags strapped across their bodies. The branches are heavy with fruit that glows in the morning sun. Their fingers are a blur, nimbly plucking fruit and filling bushel bags: about 50 pounds per load. It's hard, sweaty work.

Apple season was just getting underway on Old Mission Peninsula, a finger of land poking into Lake Michigan, dotted with lush farms.