"Harvest Season" highlights the role & the rise of the immigrant community in CA's wine industry

On this edition of Your Call, we'll talk about the people who work behind the scenes of California's wine industry.

The new documentary "Harvest Season" tells the stories of migrant workers and Mexican-American winemakers during a time when wildfires raged across Napa and Sonoma counties. How should we understand the contributions of workers who are essential to the wine business but are rarely acknowledged? And how did the wildfires impact this community?

Guests:

Vanessa Robledo, winemaker and entrepreneur in Sonoma

Bernardo Ruiz, two-time Emmy nominated documentary filmmaker and director of "Harvest Season"

