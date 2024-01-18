© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawyers in the Library provides citizenship application help

KALW | By Molly Blair Salyer
Published January 18, 2024 at 2:29 PM PST
U.S. Citizenship Packet and Oath
Flickr user: Cory Doctorow
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
U.S. Citizenship Packet and Oath

The San Francisco Library is re-launching a series of workshops for green card holders to get help applying for their U.S. citizenship.

The San Francisco Pathways to Citizenship Initiative was started in 2013 by Mayor Ed Lee as a way to promote citizenship. In 2017, the initiative launched Lawyers in the Library, a series of workshops where eligible green card holders can get assistance navigating the application process. But the classes were paused during the pandemic. Now the classes are back.

According to the city, naturalized citizens earn roughly 10% more than green card holders. Citizenship status means more freedom to travel, increased job opportunities, and the right to vote in elections—all big incentives for immigrants to seek citizenship.

The next Lawyers in the Library workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 16 from 1 - 3pm at San Francisco’s Main Library. Interested applicants should call SF Pathways to register for the workshop at 415-662-8901. Visit sfcitizenship.org for more information, and for phone numbers in other languages.
Tags
KALW News Immigration
Molly Blair Salyer
I'm an SF native who grew up in SF Unified and listening to KALW. An avid traveller and cultural adventurer, I spent the 15 years leading up to the 2020 pandemic running youth hostels around the Bay Area and exploring as much as possible. More recently I've completed my MA at SF State in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. I'm passionate about culture and community, and believe joy and pleasure are radical routes to social progress.
See stories by Molly Blair Salyer