Lawyers in the Library provides citizenship application help

The San Francisco Library is re-launching a series of workshops for green card holders to get help applying for their U.S. citizenship.

The San Francisco Pathways to Citizenship Initiative was started in 2013 by Mayor Ed Lee as a way to promote citizenship. In 2017, the initiative launched Lawyers in the Library, a series of workshops where eligible green card holders can get assistance navigating the application process. But the classes were paused during the pandemic. Now the classes are back.

According to the city, naturalized citizens earn roughly 10% more than green card holders. Citizenship status means more freedom to travel, increased job opportunities, and the right to vote in elections—all big incentives for immigrants to seek citizenship.

The next Lawyers in the Library workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 16 from 1 - 3pm at San Francisco’s Main Library. Interested applicants should call SF Pathways to register for the workshop at 415-662-8901. Visit sfcitizenship.org for more information, and for phone numbers in other languages.

