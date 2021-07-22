When A Prison Sentence Ends, The Threat Of Deportation Begins

From the series Uncuffed:

When undocumented immigrants are released from prison they can face deportation. Charles Joseph, who was born in Fiji, says that's what will happen to him.

When he was younger, Charles Joseph’s father was incarcerated and deported. With no father figure around and an overworked mother, it led him down a path that eventually landed him in prison.

"Every time I think of my freedom I just focus on my children."

During his incarceration, Charles has gone through extensive lengths to rehabilitate and change himself so he may be a better father figure for his family.

He worries that if he’s not around, his children might fall down the same path he is on, continuing the vicious cycle that affects so many families today.

This interview was first published on April 8, 2019 with the headline "Facing deportation, a prisoner fears his family might be torn apart." Since then, Charles paroled from Solano, and spent almost a year in ICE custody. Living in Sacramento, he wears an ankle monitor and still faces the threat of deportation. He is the Spiritual Activist in Residence for the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, and advocates for a bill that would end California prison transfers to ICE. Listen through the end of the interview for an update from Charles about how he's doing now.

