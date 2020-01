Singer and guitarist Graham Norwood put music on hold after getting married. Then a divorce inspired him to write new songs. Graham’s debut album is "Out of the Sea." In this interview he talks about love, music and being blind.

"I don't want to carry around negative feelings about somebody who meant a lot to me at some point in my life."

Graham Norwood’s album "Out of the Sea" is available Jan 31.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.